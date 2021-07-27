Illinois Announces $100K ‘All In for the Win’ Winners in Bolingbrook, Champaign County, Vernon Hills

Illinois Becomes First State in Midwest to Vaccinate 50% of Eligible Youth
The third $100,000 Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting this afternoon. The winners of the July 26th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:
Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from [email protected]illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.
Earlier today, Illinois became the first state in the Midwest to vaccinate over 50% of eligible youth. Children as young as 12 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and those who do get vaccinated have a shot at $3 million in scholarship awards through ‘All In for the Win.’ Seventeen $150,000 scholarships are still available.
For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.