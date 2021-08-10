Illinois Announces $100K ‘All In for the Win’ Winners in Chicago and Suburban Cook County

Illinois First State in Midwest to Vaccinate 55% of Eligible Kids
The fifth $100,000 Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting this afternoon. The winners of the August 2nd drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:
Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from [email protected]. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.
Illinois has made great progress in vaccinating children as the school year approaches. As of today, 55 percent of eligible children – those between the ages of 12 and 17 – have gotten their first dose of the vaccine. Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to vaccinate more than half of eligible kids.
For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.