      Weather Alert

Illinois Announces $100K ‘All In for the Win’ Winners in Macon County, Schaumburg and Springfield

Aug 3, 2021 @ 5:27am

Vaccination Rate Up 49% Over Last Week

The fourth $100,000 Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen.

 

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting this afternoon. The winners of the August 2nd drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:

 

  • $100,000 cash prize: Macon County
  • $100,000 cash prize: Schaumburg
  • $100,000 cash prize: Springfield

 

Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from [email protected]illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

 

Over the last week, the state’s vaccination rate has been on the rise. The seven-day average this week has increased to 27,400 vaccinations per day, compared to 18,400 per day last week — a 49% increase week over week.

 

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.

Popular Posts
Crash Kills 6-Year-old Joliet Girl
Missing Crest Hill Woman May Have Been Seen in South Bend, Indiana
COVID-19 Cases On The Rise In Illinois, Governor Weighing Possible Restrictions
Shooting In Broad Daylight In Crest Hill
Board President and A Board Member Both Resign This Week From JTHS
Connect With Us Listen To Us On