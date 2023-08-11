1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Announces Another Round Of EV Rebate Program

August 11, 2023 11:21AM CDT
Share
Illinois Announces Another Round Of EV Rebate Program
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Illinois is informing residents about the next round of funding for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program.  The next round will open November 1st and run through January 31st, 2023.  The program offers a four-thousand-dollar rebate for the purchase of an all-electric passenger vehicle or a 15-hundred-dollar rebate for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle.  EV purchasers must apply for a rebate within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date. 

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Joliet man sentenced to 100 years in prison
3

NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit Northern Illinois
4

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook
5

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night

Recent Posts