Illinois Announces Another Round Of EV Rebate Program

Illinois is informing residents about the next round of funding for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. The next round will open November 1st and run through January 31st, 2023. The program offers a four-thousand-dollar rebate for the purchase of an all-electric passenger vehicle or a 15-hundred-dollar rebate for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle. EV purchasers must apply for a rebate within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date.