Illinois Announces Launch of Phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Plan Starting Monday
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The state of Illinois has announced that it will move into the early stages of Phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Plan beginning on Monday, January 25. As a part of Phase 1B, all residents over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers can receive the vaccine. Over 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for Phase 1B. Eligible residents will be able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard assisted sites, at a site operated by a local health department, or at a partner pharmacy. Walgreens is now online in limited number of sites statewide. CVS and Jewel-Osco will be coming online early next week and additional pharmacies such as Hy-Vee, Mariano’s, and Kroger will be joining later next week.
At this time, these sites will be available by appointment only. As the federal supply of vaccines increases and Illinois receives more vaccines, the state will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics. More information about how to get vaccinated in Will County can be found at Will County Health dot org.