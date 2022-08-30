Illinois Announces Second Round Of EV Rebate Program

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Illinois is informing residents about the second round of funding for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. The next round will open November 1st and run through January 31st, 2023. The program offers a four-thousand-dollar rebate for the purchase of an all-electric passenger vehicle or a 15-hundred-dollar rebate for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle. The current EV Rebate funding cycle will close September 30th.