Illinois Announces COVID Vaccine Available to Anyone 16+ Starting April 12th
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will make all state residents over the age of 16 eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 12th. Pritzker announced Thursday he will direct local health departments, vaccination sites, and pharmacy partners to expand eligibility. The city of Chicago is not included in the order because they are receiving their own vaccine shipments and setting their own opening standards. Pritzker was hopeful the city will be on the same page as the state. Illinois joins Ohio, Michigan, and Massachusetts to announce they will make all adults eligible for the vaccine before President Biden’s May 1st deadline.