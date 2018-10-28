Illinois Appeals Court Wants Governor, AFSCME To Keep Negotiating
By Evan Bredeson
|
Oct 27, 2018 @ 8:02 PM
(AP Photo/John O'Connor File)

An Illinois appeals court wants Governor Rauner to keep talking to the state’s largest public employee union.  The court yesterday said contract negotiations between the state and AFSCME are not at an impasse.  The governor declared an impasse in January of 2016.  The court ordered the Illinois Labor Relations Board to once again look at the contract negotiations.  AFSCME and the governor have been at odds over a contract since 2015; the sticking points are work requirements, pay raises, and the cost of health insurance.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Burned Body Discovered Officially Identified as Missing Joliet Woman Bill Daley Calls For Term Limits For Chicago Mayor Illinois Capitol Locked Down, Cleared After Substance Found Human Remains Found May Be That of Missing Joliet Woman Craft Fair At Plainfield High School Drunk Driver Causes Chain Reaction Crash In Crest Hill
Comments