      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Approves SNAP Increase For Families With School-Aged Children

Apr 21, 2020 @ 2:04pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

 Illinois will be increasing SNAP benefits for approximately 316-thousand households with school-aged children.  State officials announced yesterday that Illinois will receive funding for its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which will provide food benefits to all school-aged children who are eligible for free or reduced meals.  Those eligible started receiving the additional benefits yesterday.

