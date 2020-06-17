Illinois Attorney General Has COVID-19
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Raoul said he was tested Monday after he experienced minor symptoms this weekend. The AG says he has been self-isolating since his symptoms started and contact tracing is being used to track down individuals he may have come in contact with. He says he is continuing to be in contact with his staff and that there will be no interruption of programs and services.