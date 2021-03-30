      Breaking News
Illinois Auto Dealers Sue Over Electric Car Sales

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

There’s a lawsuit over whether electric car companies in Illinois can sell directly to customers. The state’s Automobile Dealers Association is suing Secretary of State Jesse White’s office, as well as the Illinois-based electric car maker Rivian. The lawsuit claims Rivian is breaking the law by not using dealerships to sell its cars. The auto dealers’ Pete Sander said customers need to be protected from online, direct sales. Illinois has an agreement to allow Tesla to sell directly to customers, but Rivian does not have the same deal.

