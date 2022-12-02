Illinois Awarded $86M In Funding To Strengthen Public Health Infrastructure
December 2, 2022 1:15PM CST
(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
The State of Illinois is being awarded 86-million-dollars in federal funding to strengthen the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure. The funding from the CDC will support efforts to recruit, retain, and train the public health workforce. The grant will also support efforts by the Illinois Department of Public Health and its local health department partners to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout Illinois.