Illinois Awarded Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor
September 23, 2022 1:01PM CDT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois is being awarded a nearly seven-million-dollar equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will allow the Illinois Department of Employment Security to better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance system. IDES will leverage the equity grant to fund four major equity projects, all using expanded data to identify potential inequities in the unemployment pipeline within underrepresented groups.