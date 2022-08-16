Illinois Awarding Grants To Revitalize Commercial Corridors And Main Streets
August 16, 2022 10:04AM CDT
Chicago Street/WJOL
Illinois is awarding $106 million in capital grants to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout the state. The grants support projects that will renovate commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve the quality of life for residents. The city of Joliet has been selected as one of the 50 corridors to receive grant support. They will be receiving $3 million for the construction of a “city square” on the Chicago Street corridor. The funding is designed to support businesses that experienced difficulties during the pandemic.