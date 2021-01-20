Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Wants Prep Hoops Underway
Bolingbrook's Morgan Tuck, left, encourages teammate Ariel Massengale, right, at the foul line in the Illinois High School Class 4A Girl's Basketball Championship game against Whitney Young Saturday, March 6, 2010, at Redbird Arena in Normal, IL.(AP Photos/B Corbin)
The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association is asking state officials to act to get prep basketball underway. The IBCA posted a letter on Twitter yesterday, urging the Illinois Department of Public Health and Governor J.B. Pritzker to allow high school basketball to be played this winter. COVID-19-related restrictions have been eased in most of the state, but the IDPH and the Governor’s Office still consider basketball to be a high-risk sport.