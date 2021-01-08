      Breaking News
Illinois Black Caucus Introduces Criminal Justice Reform Package, Law Enforcement Pushing Back

Jan 8, 2021 @ 11:57am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

There is substantial pushback from police departments and sheriff’s in Illinois to the criminal justice reform package from the state’s black lawmakers. The Legislative Black Caucus introduced their proposal yesterday. The biggest piece of the package would change how police officers in the state can use force, including deadly force. There’s also a provision to end cash bail, require body cameras for all police departments in the state, change how cities can handle police discipline, and allow police officers to be sued for the actions they take while on the job. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police says the package is the ‘worst thing’ that could happen to policing in the state.

