Illinois’ Blue Cross Will Soon No Longer Cover COVID Tests
April 27, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois will soon no longer cover COVID-19 tests. The health insurer announced that they will generally no longer cover at-home and in-person tests after May 11th, which is when federal emergencies for COVID-19 end. Blue Cross and Blue Shield has covered COVID testing under requirement from the federal government. Coverage of COVID medication Paxlovid will also depend on an individual’s plan.