1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois’ Blue Cross Will Soon No Longer Cover COVID Tests

April 27, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Share
Illinois’ Blue Cross Will Soon No Longer Cover COVID Tests
(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois will soon no longer cover COVID-19 tests.  The health insurer announced that they will generally no longer cover at-home and in-person tests after May 11th, which is when federal emergencies for COVID-19 end.  Blue Cross and Blue Shield has covered COVID testing under requirement from the federal government.  Coverage of COVID medication Paxlovid will also depend on an individual’s plan.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment
2

Dozens of Street Car Races Thwarted In Joliet and Shorewood
3

Closure on I-80 in Joliet and Minooka starts on Monday
4

Joliet Police: Extra Police Presence At Plainfield South HS
5

Realignment of Hassert In Bolingbrook at Naperville-Plainfield Road

Recent Posts