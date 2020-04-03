Illinois Breaks 10,000 COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there are 1,453 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at a total of 10,357 cases in 64 counties. The IDPH also announced 33 new deaths. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 243 individuals. Today’s deaths are:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.