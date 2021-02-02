      Breaking News
Illinois Budget Shortfall May Lead To Cuts At Public Universities

Feb 2, 2021 @ 12:11pm
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2015 file photo, University of Illinois students walk across the Main Quad on campus in Urbana, Ill. On Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, university trustees approved a tuition freeze for instate freshmen. (AP Photo/David Mercer, File)

An Illinois budget shortfall may lead to major cuts at public universities. The state is facing a four-billion-dollar deficit in the coming fiscal year. Experts say the cuts would leave public colleges and universities in a bad spot, following cuts during previous administrations. Smaller universities are expected to feel the effects first. Governor J.B. Pritzker has already announced 711-million dollars in cuts in his upcoming budget proposal.

