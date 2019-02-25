Illinois Business Group Worries About Cigarette Tax Hike

The folks who run gas stations and convenience stores in Illinois are worried what a 23 cent-per-pack cigarette tax increase will mean for them. Bill Fleischli with the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association says that kind of tax increase will devastate stores along Illinois’ borders. Fleischli says all of Illinois’ neighbors currently charge less for cigarettes, and Governor Pritzker’s proposed tax increase will only make that worse. Fleischli says the tax will drive nails in the coffins of businesses in the state.