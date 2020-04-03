Illinois Cannabis Sales Hit Nearly 36-Million In March
Adult use cannabis sales in Illinois are remaining consistent despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide sales reached nearly 36-million dollars in March. The figure doesn’t include taxes collected. Governor Pritzker signed an executive order last month deeming cannabis dispensaries essential operations as a way to protect those who use the substance medically.