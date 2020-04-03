      Breaking News
Illinois Cannabis Sales Hit Nearly 36-Million In March

Apr 3, 2020 @ 1:33pm
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Adult use cannabis sales in Illinois are remaining consistent despite the COVID-19 pandemic.  Statewide sales reached nearly 36-million dollars in March.  The figure doesn’t include taxes collected. Governor Pritzker signed an executive order last month deeming cannabis dispensaries essential operations as a way to protect those who use the substance medically.

