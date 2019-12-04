Illinois Capitol Holiday Display Once Again Contains Satanic Sculpture
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The Illinois State Capitol has its own Christmas tree, all other holiday displays come from outside groups. That’s once again the explanation for why there is a Satanic Temple holiday sculpture in the Capitol rotunda. There’s also a nativity scene, and a display from an atheist group. A number of lawmakers wanted to pass a law to ban the Satanic Temple’s display last year, but that plan never went anywhere.