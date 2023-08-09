Illinois Casinos See Best Month Since 2014

Revenues at Illinois casinos in July hit their highest mark in nearly a decade. According to the Illinois Gaming Board, Illinois casino revenue for July was about $133 million, an increase of 9% from June. The July cumulative revenue total for the state’s 13 commercial casinos is the highest since March 2014, when it was $138 million. Rivers Casino in Des Plaines was the leader in total adjusted gross receipts with just over $47 million for July. Harrah’s Joliet Casino took in over$12 million in July, while the Hollywood Casino Joliet and Hollywood Casino in Aurora both took in over $8 million.

IRN