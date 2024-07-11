1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Celebrates $1B In Cannabis Retail Sales In 2024, See How Much Revenue For Joliet And Surrounding Cities

July 11, 2024 9:04AM CDT
Illinois is celebrating a milestone in cannabis retail sales this year. Governor Pritzker announced that the state reached one-billion-dollars in sales on July 1st. That includes more than 850-million-dollars in adult use cannabis sales and almost 150-million-dollars in medical cannabis sales. The milestone was achieved nearly two weeks faster this year as compared to 2023.

Here is a list of revenue collected by local cities and towns. Note: some villages like Channahon do not have a retail store but get revenue from growers operating in that town.

Beecher  $7,458

Bolingbrook  $116,973

Bourbonais  $28,742

Bradley  $24,399

Channahon  $21,177

Chicago  $4.3 million

Coal City  $9,027

Crest Hill  $ 32,374

Dwight  $6,380

Elwood  $3,527

Frankfort  $32,116

Homer Glen  $38,836

Joliet  $237,930

Kankakee  $38,059

Lemont  $27,896

Lockport  $41,291

Mazon  $1,549

Minooka  $20,188

Morris  $22,411

Naperville  $236,629

New Lenox  $43,063

Peoria  $179,000

Plainfield  $70,831

Rockdale  $3,184

Senaca  $3,723

South Wilmington $1,123

Tinley Park  $88,567

Wilmington  $8,963

Yorkville  $34,073

 

