Illinois Celebrates $1B In Cannabis Retail Sales In 2024, See How Much Revenue For Joliet And Surrounding Cities

Illinois is celebrating a milestone in cannabis retail sales this year. Governor Pritzker announced that the state reached one-billion-dollars in sales on July 1st. That includes more than 850-million-dollars in adult use cannabis sales and almost 150-million-dollars in medical cannabis sales. The milestone was achieved nearly two weeks faster this year as compared to 2023.

Here is a list of revenue collected by local cities and towns. Note: some villages like Channahon do not have a retail store but get revenue from growers operating in that town.

Beecher $7,458

Bolingbrook $116,973

Bourbonais $28,742

Bradley $24,399

Channahon $21,177

Chicago $4.3 million

Coal City $9,027

Crest Hill $ 32,374

Dwight $6,380

Elwood $3,527

Frankfort $32,116

Homer Glen $38,836

Joliet $237,930

Kankakee $38,059

Lemont $27,896

Lockport $41,291

Mazon $1,549

Minooka $20,188

Morris $22,411

Naperville $236,629

New Lenox $43,063

Peoria $179,000

Plainfield $70,831

Rockdale $3,184

Senaca $3,723

South Wilmington $1,123

Tinley Park $88,567

Wilmington $8,963

Yorkville $34,073