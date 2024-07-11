Illinois Celebrates $1B In Cannabis Retail Sales In 2024, See How Much Revenue For Joliet And Surrounding Cities
Illinois is celebrating a milestone in cannabis retail sales this year. Governor Pritzker announced that the state reached one-billion-dollars in sales on July 1st. That includes more than 850-million-dollars in adult use cannabis sales and almost 150-million-dollars in medical cannabis sales. The milestone was achieved nearly two weeks faster this year as compared to 2023.
Here is a list of revenue collected by local cities and towns. Note: some villages like Channahon do not have a retail store but get revenue from growers operating in that town.
Beecher $7,458
Bolingbrook $116,973
Bourbonais $28,742
Bradley $24,399
Channahon $21,177
Chicago $4.3 million
Coal City $9,027
Crest Hill $ 32,374
Dwight $6,380
Elwood $3,527
Frankfort $32,116
Homer Glen $38,836
Joliet $237,930
Kankakee $38,059
Lemont $27,896
Lockport $41,291
Mazon $1,549
Minooka $20,188
Morris $22,411
Naperville $236,629
New Lenox $43,063
Peoria $179,000
Plainfield $70,831
Rockdale $3,184
Senaca $3,723
South Wilmington $1,123
Tinley Park $88,567
Wilmington $8,963
Yorkville $34,073