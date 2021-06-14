      Weather Alert

Illinois Chemical Plant Explosion, Fires Prompt Evacuations

Jun 14, 2021 @ 12:56pm

CHICAGO (AP) – Emergency crews are battling massive fires at a northern Illinois chemical plant that exploded into flames. The Monday morning explosion that sent huge plumes of thick black smoke into the air prompted officials to order an evacuation of residents and business to the south of Chemtool Inc., near Rockton. Trisha Diduch, the planning and development administrator for Rockton, says she estimates about 1,000 people are affected by the evacuation order. There have been no reports of injuries, and the company says everyone on site is “safe and accounted for.” The plant manufactures grease products, lubricants and other fluids. Rockton is located near the Wisconsin border, about 95 miles northwest of Chicago.

Popular Posts
Go Fund Me Page Set Up For Wife Of Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Was On I-80 When Crash Happened
Bad Traffic on I-55 in Will County
25-Year-Old Joliet Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident
Body Discovered at Bolingbrook Truck Stop
Road Rage Incident In Frankfort Arrest
Connect With Us Listen To Us On