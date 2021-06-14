      Weather Alert

Illinois Chemical Plant Explosion Sends Smoke High Into Air

Jun 14, 2021 @ 10:02am

A firefighter is injured after a massive explosion at a chemical plant in Illinois. The fire chief in Rockton said the firefighter has minor injuries. Kirk Wilson added that about 70 employees were able to get out before crews arrived and none were injured. Wilson added that the blaze at the Chemtool Incorporated plant just north of Rockford will keep firefighters occupied for several days. A mandatory evacuation order was issued following the explosion. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles.

