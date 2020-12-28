Illinois Closing-In On One Million Coronavirus Positives
Edward Hospital health workers line up to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois is heading toward another coronavirus milestone. The state’s Department of Public Health yesterday reported another 37-hundred coronavirus positives. That brings Illinois’ total, since March, to 937-thousand positives. Illinois has reported over 15-thousand coronavirus deaths. But the state is also reporting that 98- percent of people who have tested positive for the virus have fully recovered.