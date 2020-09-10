Illinois Commerce Commission Asks Utilities Not To Disconnect Service
In this Tuesday, May 31, 2016 photo, Illinois lawmakers press ahead on the last day of the spring legislative session inside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. After failing again to approve a state spending plan, Rauner and Democratic leaders in the Illiniois Legislature look to move past a chaotic night and convince voters the other side is to blame for the state's enormous mess. But there's huge political risk for both sides leading up to the November election. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois’ utility regulators are asking the state’s power, gas, and water companies not to shut-off service til the spring. The Illinois Commerce Commission yesterday asked utilities across the state to continue their disconnection moratorium through the winter. Commissioners say there are too many people who are still either out of work or who can’t make ends meet. The ICC is suggesting that utilities leave service as-is until next March.