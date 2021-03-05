      Breaking News
Illinois Comptroller: Indoor Events Not Likely Till Fall

Mar 5, 2021 @ 12:51pm
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

One of Illinois’ top elected officials says it will be a while before there is a return to normal. Comptroller Susana Mendoza yesterday said she hopes outdoor events, like the Illinois State Fair, can return this summer. But she says it will likely be the fall before indoor events, like conventions and meetings, can return in the state. Illinois’ coronavirus numbers are improving. The latest report shows a seven-day positivity rate of under two-and-a-half-percent. Meanwhile, nearly seven-and-a-half- percent of people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

