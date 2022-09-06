Illinois Comptroller Mendoza Tests Positive For COVID

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The Democratic state leader announced on social media that her address today about Illinois’ finances at the City Club of Chicago is being rescheduled for September 14th. She also missed several events, including the Crystal Lake Labor Day Parade, the Islamic Society of North America meeting in Rosemont, and the Rock Island and Moline Labor Day parades.