      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Conservation Police Increasing Enforcement Efforts For Boating Season

May 25, 2021 @ 12:48pm
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The Illinois conservation police is increasing enforcement efforts as boating season statewide gets underway. Spokesperson Rachel Torbert says police will be out on the water looking for drunk boat drivers. They will also provide safety checks. Torbert says boats also need to be equipped with a fire extinguisher, flares, working horns, and navigation lights as well as an engine cut off switch as required by a new federal law.

Popular Posts
Social Media Post About Attack On Grundy County Teen Goes Viral
Flags-In At Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Spans 3 Days Prior to Memorial Day
Surveillance Photo Released Related to Crest Hill Shooting
Two Arrested in Joliet for Various Gun Crimes
Will County To Honor Fallen Officers