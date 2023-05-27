Illinois Conservation Police Remind Drivers About Sober Driving Ahead of Holiday
May 27, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Illinois Conservation Police is reminding driver to be safe and sober on the roadways over Memorial Day weekend. Through Monday, law enforcement across Illinois will be stepping up enforcement efforts of impaired driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than eleven-thousand people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020.