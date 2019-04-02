Illinois Consolidated Elections Underway

It’s election day and the polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the Consolidated Election.

Will County residents can locate their Polling Places on their Voter Registration Card, by viewing the personalized Voter Information Guides sent to their homes, or by using the Polling Place Lookup function on the Will County Clerk’s website, thewillcountyclerk.com.

A reminder to those who live in Plainfield Precinct 30: Your Polling Place has been moved to River View Elementary School, 2097 Bronk Rd., Plainfield 60586. Voting will be held in the school gymnasium. The temporary change was made because Brighton Lakes Clubhouse has flooded due to a burst pipe. Letters were sent to all registered voters; a sign will be posted at Brighton Lakes directing voters to the new polling place.

Polling places have a Campaign Free Zone that extends to 100 feet from the entrance door of the room where voting takes place. If the polling room is above or below ground, the measurement begins at the elevator door or staircase used by the voters to access the floor where the polling room is located.