Illinois’ Coronavirus Message: We Are Ahead Of The Game
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, discusses the discovery of a second case in Illinois of the novel coronavirus and the public health efforts to contain and study it, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Springfield, Ill., (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
The state of Illinois is doing everything it can to deal with the coronavirus if there are more cases in the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday said it is taking preventative action to limit the spread of the virus. There have been just two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, but the CDC this week said there will likely be more.