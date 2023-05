Illinois Department of Agriculture employees work on installing flags to the Main Gate State Fair entrance in preparation for the beginning of the State Fair at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Monday, July 30, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois State Fair will begin Aug. 9 and continue through Aug. 19. Candace Todd is seen on the left. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois could be considering a new state flag. Lawmakers sent Governor Pritzker a bill that would establish the Illinois Flag Commission, which would decide whether or not to recommend a new flag. The recommendation must be presented by early December 2024. It would incorporate public opinion. Illinois’ current state flag just features the state seal on a plain white background.