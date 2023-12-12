Illinois Could Drop Enforcement Of Law Targeting ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers’

Illinois could dropped the enforcement of a law targeting so-called “crisis pregnancy centers.” A federal judge in August granted a motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to immediately halt the measure, which allows Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office to investigate complaints against centers accused of using misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation in order to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception. The injunction was requested in a lawsuit filed by National Institute of Family Life Advocates. Under a proposed agreement, Raoul’s office would be banned from enforcing the law.