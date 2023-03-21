1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Counties Lead Nation for Corn and Soybean Production in 2022

March 21, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
Illinois Counties Lead Nation for Corn and Soybean Production in 2022
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois counties are leading the nation in corn and soybean production. The USDA National Agriculture Statistic Service released county estimates for 2022 corn and soybean production, with Illinois counties holding the top spot for production in both crops. The top eleven counties for soybean yield were located in the Land of Lincoln. Illinois also had the top five counties in the country for total corn production.

Popular Posts

1

Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two
2

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
3

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
4

Kevin Fox Killed in Head-On Crash
5

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

Recent Posts