Illinois Counties Lead Nation for Corn and Soybean Production in 2022
March 21, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Illinois counties are leading the nation in corn and soybean production. The USDA National Agriculture Statistic Service released county estimates for 2022 corn and soybean production, with Illinois counties holding the top spot for production in both crops. The top eleven counties for soybean yield were located in the Land of Lincoln. Illinois also had the top five counties in the country for total corn production.