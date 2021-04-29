Illinois Cuts Unpaid Bill Backlog Down To Three-Point-Five Billion
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois is pretty much paying its bills on time. Comptroller Susana Mendoza, the woman who pays the state’s bills, yesterday said the state has cut its unpaid bill backlog from 16-point-seven-billion-dollars in 2017 to just three-point-five-billion-dollars today. Mendoza says Illinois is paying most of its bills within 30 days. A six-and-a-half-billion-dollar loan from the federal government helped whittle away at the backlog, and Illinois still has to find the money to pay that loan back. Mendoza is hopeful the state can use some of its stimulus money to pay down that loan.