Illinois Democrats Advocating For Gun Reform As Session Winds Down
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file)
Illinois Democrats are advocating for gun reform as the legislative session begins to wind down. The Gun Violence Prevention PAC is urging the passage of a Senate bill that would require background checks for all gun sales, collect fingerprints from FOID card applicants, and dedicate mental health funding for communities most impacted by gun violence. It is being attached to the Fix the FOID proposal as a comprehensive gun control bill.