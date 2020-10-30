Illinois Democrats Ask For State Bailout For Bars, Restaurants
A handful of Illinois Democratic lawmakers are asking the governor for a bailout for local bars and restaurants that have been devastated by the coronavirus outbreak. State Rep. Ann Williams and four others wrote a letter to Governor JB Pritzker yesterday asking for the help. They say the coronavirus, and the governor’s limits on crowds, are threatening to put many out of business. In addition to state money, the lawmakers are asking the governor not to take away liquor or food licenses, and allow bars and restaurants to delay their state sales tax payments.