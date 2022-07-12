Illinois Democrats Blast Kendall Co. GOP For Raffling Off Gun

The Democratic Party of Illinois is blasting the Kendall County Republican Party for holding a gun raffle later this month. The event will feature a high-powered semi automatic weapon similar to the one believed to have been used in the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4th. The Democratic Party of Illinois and the Kendall County Democratic Party are joining together to condemn the use of this assault weapon in the gun raffle and call on Illinois Republicans to cease the use of assault weapons in political fundraisers.