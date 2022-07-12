      Weather Alert

Illinois Democrats Blast Kendall Co. GOP For Raffling Off Gun

Jul 12, 2022 @ 1:33pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file)

The Democratic Party of Illinois is blasting the Kendall County Republican Party for holding a gun raffle later this month.  The event will feature a high-powered semi automatic weapon similar to the one believed to have been used in the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4th.  The Democratic Party of Illinois and the Kendall County Democratic Party are joining together to condemn the use of this assault weapon in the gun raffle and call on Illinois Republicans to cease the use of assault weapons in political fundraisers.

Popular Posts
Chicago's Gain is Joliet's Loss
Report: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Wants Domed Stadium For Bears
Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot
Fake Name Doesn't Outsmart Wilmington Officers; Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Charge in Joliet
Update: Gas Line Repaired
Connect With Us Listen To Us On