Illinois Democrats End Legislative Investigation Into Speaker Madigan

Dec 15, 2020 @ 8:22am
Illinois lawmakers are no longer looking into House Speaker Mike Madigan and his insider dealings with ComEd. Democrats on the House Special Investigating Committee yesterday voted to close their probe. Democrat Chris Welch said Republicans on the panel wanted to score political points rather than get any real answers. Republican Tom Demmer said it is Democrats who are playing politics, all to protect the embattled speaker.

