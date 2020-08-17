Illinois Democrats Hold Virtual Conference Kicking Off National Convention
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Illinois Democrats are gathering virtually ahead of the party’s National Convention. Governor J.B. Pritzker and Senators Dick Durbin Tammy Duckworth all spoke at a virtual reception over the weekend. The group discussed key races, including the House race in the 13th District which they are hoping to flip to blue. Speaker Mike Madigan opened the reception with a few words in his first public appearance since he was implicated last month in a bribery scandal.