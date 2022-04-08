      Weather Alert

Illinois Democrats Reach Budget Deal

Apr 8, 2022 @ 9:00am
The Illinois General Assembly is expected to vote today on a roughly 45-billion-dollar state budget. Governor Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders announced an agreement yesterday on a spending plan that would include one-point-eight-billion-dollars in tax relief to Illinois residents. The relief plan includes one-time direct payments to most taxpayers and short-term breaks on gas, groceries and real estate taxes. The budget would also pay down one-point-two-billion-dollars in debt and adds one-billion-dollars the state’s Rainy-Day Fund.

