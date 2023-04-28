1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Democrats Roll Out Plan To Address Teacher Shortage

April 28, 2023 2:07PM CDT
Illinois Senate Democrats are rolling out a plan designed to address a teacher shortage in the state.  Lawmakers introduced a number of legislative measures, including a bill that would remove the number of days for short-term substitute teachers to teach in the classroom, allowing them to spend more time in the classroom if needed.  Another measure would provide retention bonuses of four-thousand-dollars per year for certain qualified teachers.

