1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Department Of Health Urges Resident To Get New COVID-19 Booster Shot

September 12, 2022 2:17PM CDT
Share
Illinois Department Of Health Urges Resident To Get New COVID-19 Booster Shot
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Illinois Department of Health officials say COVID-19 treatments have kept thousands of people out of hospitals. Agency spokesperson Mike Claffey urges everyone to take advantage of the new booster shot that covers both the original strain and current dominant variant. Nearly 20-thousand new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past week in Illinois, not including those who tested positive with an at-home kit.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
2

NHRA Racing Returns to Joliet in 2023
3

Joliet Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
4

Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena
5

Homicide Investigation Following Shooting Death Of 16-Year-old In Joliet On Monday Night

Recent Posts