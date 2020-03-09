Illinois Department Of Human Services Answers Pot Questions
Three months after marijuana became legal in Illinois, the state’s Department of Human Services is out with a Q-and-A site. The department last week launched a new website, www.LetsTalkCannabisIL.com, to answer some of the most common questions about legal marijuana. Most of the answers deal with health and safety questions, not legal questions. DHS Secretary Grace Hou says it is extremely important that people understand the truth about legal marijuana, and what it could mean for someone with substance use disorders.