Illinois Department Of Public Health Lists All Long Term Care Facilities With COVID-19

Apr 20, 2020 @ 9:31am
Symphony of Joliet/ss

Symphony of Joliet has 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19. While the Illinois Department of Public Health lists 21 deaths, the facility has confirmed to WJOL that 26 deaths have occurred including the death of 2 employees. Presence Villa Franciscan has 40 cases of COVID-19 with 6 deaths. The PARC of Joliet and Arbor Terrace in Naperville both have 18 positive cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths at PARC of Joliet.

Click here to view all the nursing homes in Illinois reporting COVID-19.

