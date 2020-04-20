Illinois Department Of Public Health Lists All Long Term Care Facilities With COVID-19
Symphony of Joliet/ss
Symphony of Joliet has 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19. While the Illinois Department of Public Health lists 21 deaths, the facility has confirmed to WJOL that 26 deaths have occurred including the death of 2 employees. Presence Villa Franciscan has 40 cases of COVID-19 with 6 deaths. The PARC of Joliet and Arbor Terrace in Naperville both have 18 positive cases of coronavirus with 4 deaths at PARC of Joliet.
