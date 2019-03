One of Illinois’ deputy governors says the progressive income tax could fix the state’s fiscal mess. Deputy Governor Dan Hynes told a Chicago radio station over the weekend that the tax which takes more from people who make more is ‘a way’ to fix Illinois’ fiscal mess. The tax is expected to take-in more than three-billion-dollars a year. But that’s not enough to handle Illinois’ 130-billion-dollars in pension debt, or the state’s nearly eight-billion-dollars in unpaid bills.