Illinois DMVs Preparing To Reopen
Secretary of State Driver Services Facility Joliet/md
Illinois Driver Services facilities are preparing to reopen. The facilities will be open to some members of the public on June 2nd. Only drivers getting their first licenses, people with expired IDs or licenses, and those completing transactions for vehicle services like titles and registration stickers will be allowed in until July 31st. Social distancing measures will be in place as lengthy waits are expected.