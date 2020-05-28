      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois DMVs Preparing To Reopen

May 28, 2020 @ 7:29am
Secretary of State Driver Services Facility Joliet/md

Illinois Driver Services facilities are preparing to reopen. The facilities will be open to some members of the public on June 2nd. Only drivers getting their first licenses, people with expired IDs or licenses, and those completing transactions for vehicle services like titles and registration stickers will be allowed in until July 31st. Social distancing measures will be in place as lengthy waits are expected.

